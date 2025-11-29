FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 29

With two games on Saturday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 2 Arizona and Norfolk State at 4 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Who do we project to emerge victorious? Check out our picks and predictions below.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting info you need.

Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman

Bet on Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona vs. Norfolk State

Bet on Arizona vs. Norfolk State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup