Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 29

With two games on Saturday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 2 Arizona and Norfolk State at 4 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Who do we project to emerge victorious? Check out our picks and predictions below.

Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman

Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers Projected Winner: Indiana (96.73% win probability)

Indiana (96.73% win probability) Spread: Indiana (-28.5)

Indiana (-28.5) Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: November 29

November 29 TV Channel: BTN

Arizona vs. Norfolk State

Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at No. 2 Arizona Wildcats

Norfolk State Spartans at No. 2 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (89.00% win probability)

Arizona (89.00% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-35.5)

Arizona (-35.5) Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: November 29

November 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

