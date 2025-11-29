Arizona vs Norfolk State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

The Norfolk State Spartans (4-4) will visit the Arizona Wildcats (6-0) after losing three road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Norfolk State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Norfolk State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (89%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Saturday's Arizona-Norfolk State spread (Arizona -35.5) or total (146.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona vs. Norfolk State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Norfolk State is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The Wildcats owned a better record against the spread in home games (9-7-0) than they did in road games (6-5-0) last season.

The Spartans' winning percentage against the spread at home was .556 (5-4-0) last year. Away, it was .647 (11-6-0).

Arizona vs. Norfolk State Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona's +105 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.5 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 68 per outing (83rd in college basketball).

Arizona's leading scorer, Jaden Bradley, ranks 262nd in the nation scoring 15.5 points per game.

Norfolk State is outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game, with a +121 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.3 points per game (109th in college basketball) and gives up 67.1 per contest (67th in college basketball).

Anthony McComb III's 16.8 points per game leads Norfolk State and ranks 163rd in the nation.

The Wildcats pull down 39.2 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) while conceding 25.7 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 13.5 boards per game.

Tobe Awaka's 10.7 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 11th in college basketball play.

The Spartans prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.1 boards. They are collecting 34.9 rebounds per game (128th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.8.

McComb paces the team with 5.5 rebounds per game (464th in college basketball).

Arizona puts up 104.4 points per 100 possessions (74th in college basketball), while allowing 83 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball).

The Spartans score 102.6 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball), while giving up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (60th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!