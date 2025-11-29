Indiana vs Bethune-Cookman College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

The Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) on November 29, 2025 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Arena: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Indiana win (96.7%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Indiana-Bethune-Cookman spread (Indiana -28.5) or over/under (149.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Indiana has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bethune-Cookman has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Hoosiers owned a better record against the spread in home games (10-8-0) than they did on the road (5-5-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Wildcats had a better winning percentage at home (.600, 6-4-0 record) than on the road (.526, 10-9-0).

Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman: Moneyline Betting Stats

Indiana has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Hoosiers have been listed as a favorite of -20000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Bethune-Cookman has compiled a 1-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Wildcats have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +3500 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 99.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman Head-to-Head Comparison

Indiana's +146 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.8 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per outing (24th in college basketball).

Indiana's leading scorer, Tucker DeVries, ranks 124th in the nation averaging 17.5 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman is being outscored by 3.2 points per game, with a -22 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.4 points per game (232nd in college basketball), and gives up 78.6 per outing (277th in college basketball).

Jakobi Heady is ranked 330th in the country with a team-high 14.7 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 163rd in the nation at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 6.2 more than the 28 their opponents average.

Sam Alexis averages 6.2 rebounds per game (ranking 308th in college basketball) to lead the Hoosiers.

The Wildcats lose the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. They collect 33.4 rebounds per game, 197th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 34.7.

Ariel Bland's 5.9 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 366th in the nation.

Indiana averages 110.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (24th in college basketball), and allows 79.9 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball).

The Wildcats average 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (246th in college basketball), and concede 97.4 points per 100 possessions (276th in college basketball).

