Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 28
The men's college basketball slate on Thursday features five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with NC State taking on No. 13 Purdue at 3:00 PM ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each matchup.
Read through our betting preview for college basketball's action today.
Wake Forest vs. Florida
- Matchup: No. 18 Florida Gators vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Projected Winner: Florida (61.52% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-6.5)
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Wake Forest vs. Florida with FanDuel Sportsbook.
NC State vs. Purdue
- Matchup: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers vs. NC State Wolfpack
- Projected Winner: Purdue (71.08% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-7.5)
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on NC State vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Illinois vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Winner: Illinois (81.51% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-2.5)
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: CBS
Bet on Illinois vs. Arkansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.
BYU vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. BYU Cougars
- Projected Winner: BYU (77.87% win probability)
- Spread: BYU (-3.5)
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on BYU vs. Ole Miss with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mississippi State vs. UNLV
- Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Mississippi State (63.91% win probability)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-7.5)
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Bet on Mississippi State vs. UNLV with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!