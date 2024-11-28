Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 28

The men's college basketball slate on Thursday features five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with NC State taking on No. 13 Purdue at 3:00 PM ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each matchup.

Read through our betting preview for college basketball's action today.

Wake Forest vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 18 Florida Gators vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 18 Florida Gators vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Projected Winner: Florida (61.52% win probability)

Florida (61.52% win probability) Spread: Florida (-6.5)

Florida (-6.5) Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: ESPN

NC State vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers vs. NC State Wolfpack

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers vs. NC State Wolfpack Projected Winner: Purdue (71.08% win probability)

Purdue (71.08% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-7.5)

Purdue (-7.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs. Arkansas

Matchup: No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (81.51% win probability)

Illinois (81.51% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-2.5)

Illinois (-2.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: CBS

BYU vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. BYU Cougars

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. BYU Cougars Projected Winner: BYU (77.87% win probability)

BYU (77.87% win probability) Spread: BYU (-3.5)

BYU (-3.5) Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Mississippi State vs. UNLV

Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

UNLV Rebels vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner: Mississippi State (63.91% win probability)

Mississippi State (63.91% win probability) Spread: Mississippi State (-7.5)

Mississippi State (-7.5) Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Date: November 29

November 29 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

