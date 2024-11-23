Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 23

There are four games on Saturday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 6 Purdue taking on Marshall (at 12:00 PM ET). Below, we provide our picks and predictions for every matchup.

If you're seeking additional betting intel for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with odds for each of the important matchups.

Marquette vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles

Projected Winner: Marquette (74.46% win probability)

Spread: Marquette (-6.5)

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Date: November 23

Purdue vs. Marshall

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers

Projected Winner: Purdue (98.55% win probability)

Spread: Purdue (-18.5)

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: November 23

TV Channel: B1G+

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Projected Winner: Cincinnati (76.71% win probability)

Spread: Cincinnati (-7.5)

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: November 23

TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Illinois vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini

Projected Winner: Illinois (99.15% win probability)

Spread: Illinois (-33.5)

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: November 23

TV Channel: B1G+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

