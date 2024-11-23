Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 23
There are four games on Saturday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 6 Purdue taking on Marshall (at 12:00 PM ET). Below, we provide our picks and predictions for every matchup.
If you're seeking additional betting intel for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with odds for each of the important matchups.
Marquette vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Projected Winner: Marquette (74.46% win probability)
- Spread: Marquette (-6.5)
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: November 23
Purdue vs. Marshall
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (98.55% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-18.5)
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- TV Channel: B1G+
Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Winner: Cincinnati (76.71% win probability)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-7.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
Illinois vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Winner: Illinois (99.15% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-33.5)
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- TV Channel: B1G+
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
