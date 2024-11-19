Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 19
Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Tuesday, there are six games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 15 Marquette and No. 6 Purdue at 9:00 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.
Take a peek at our betting preview for college basketball's action today.
Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats at Northern Kentucky Norse
- Projected Winner: Cincinnati (81.41% win probability)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-14.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Florida vs. Florida A&M
- Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at No. 21 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (98.97% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-35.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
UConn vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (99.44% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-37.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Kentucky vs. Lipscomb
- Matchup: Lipscomb Bisons at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Kentucky (90.55% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-20.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Kansas vs. UNC Wilmington
- Matchup: UNC Wilmington Seahawks at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Winner: Kansas (88.01% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas (-22.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Marquette vs. Purdue
- Matchup: No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Projected Winner: Marquette (55.50% win probability)
- Spread: Marquette (-4.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
