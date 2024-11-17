Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 17

No. 11 Tennessee and Austin Peay square off at 3:00 PM ET, which is one of three games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. See all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

To pick up an edge prior to today's college basketball, see our odds breakdown below.

St. John's vs. New Mexico

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at No. 22 St. John's Red Storm

New Mexico Lobos at No. 22 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (66.67% win probability)

St. John's (66.67% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-9.5)

St. John's (-9.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 17

November 17 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay

Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Austin Peay Governors at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (95.99% win probability)

Tennessee (95.99% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-27.5)

Tennessee (-27.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 17

November 17 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Baylor vs. Tarleton State

Matchup: Tarleton State Texans at No. 12 Baylor Bears

Tarleton State Texans at No. 12 Baylor Bears Projected Winner: Baylor (89.66% win probability)

Baylor (89.66% win probability) Spread: Baylor (-28.5)

Baylor (-28.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

