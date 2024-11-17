Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 17
Data Skrive
No. 11 Tennessee and Austin Peay square off at 3:00 PM ET, which is one of three games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. See all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.
To pick up an edge prior to today's college basketball, see our odds breakdown below.
St. John's vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at No. 22 St. John's Red Storm
- Projected Winner: St. John's (66.67% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-9.5)
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on St. John's vs. New Mexico with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tennessee vs. Austin Peay
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (95.99% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-27.5)
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Bet on Tennessee vs. Austin Peay with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Baylor vs. Tarleton State
- Matchup: Tarleton State Texans at No. 12 Baylor Bears
- Projected Winner: Baylor (89.66% win probability)
- Spread: Baylor (-28.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Bet on Baylor vs. Tarleton State with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!