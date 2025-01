Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 8

On Wednesday, there are seven games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a game between No. 17 Oklahoma and No. 10 Texas A&M at 9:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game below.

With Wednesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting trends with our preview below.

Villanova vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 9 UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats

No. 9 UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats Projected Winner: UConn (57.74% win probability)

UConn (57.74% win probability) Spread: UConn (-1.5)

UConn (-1.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner: Arkansas (54.52% win probability)

Arkansas (54.52% win probability) Spread: Arkansas (-3.5)

Arkansas (-3.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 9

January 9 TV Channel: ESPN2

South Carolina vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Winner: Alabama (55.38% win probability)

Alabama (55.38% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-10.5)

Alabama (-10.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 9

January 9 TV Channel: SEC Network

Gonzaga vs. San Diego

Matchup: San Diego Toreros at No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs

San Diego Toreros at No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (99.19% win probability)

Gonzaga (99.19% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-31.5)

Gonzaga (-31.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 9

January 9 TV Channel: ESPN+

Illinois vs. Penn State

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (87.83% win probability)

Illinois (87.83% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-9.5)

Illinois (-9.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 9

January 9 TV Channel: BTN

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner: Oklahoma (63.60% win probability)

Oklahoma (63.60% win probability) Spread: Oklahoma (-1.5)

Oklahoma (-1.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 9

January 9 TV Channel: SEC Network

Kansas vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (94.21% win probability)

Kansas (94.21% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-13.5)

Kansas (-13.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 9

January 9 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

