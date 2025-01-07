Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 7

There are 10 games on Tuesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 8 Florida squaring off against No. 1 Tennessee (at 7:00 PM ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.

With Tuesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the latest betting trends with our preview below.

West Virginia vs. Arizona

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers

Arizona Wildcats at No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Winner: Arizona (82.74% win probability)

Arizona (82.74% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-2.5)

Arizona (-2.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: ESPN2

Georgia vs. Kentucky

Matchup: No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner: Kentucky (58.24% win probability)

Kentucky (58.24% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-2.5)

Kentucky (-2.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: SEC Network

Duke vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (82.18% win probability)

Duke (82.18% win probability) Spread: Duke (-14.5)

Duke (-14.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: ESPN

Florida vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Florida Gators

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (54.18% win probability)

Florida (54.18% win probability) Spread: Florida (-1.5)

Florida (-1.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. Utah

Matchup: Utah Utes at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Utah Utes at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (86.33% win probability)

Iowa State (86.33% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-17.5)

Iowa State (-17.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: ESPN+

Marquette vs. Georgetown

Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas at No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles

Georgetown Hoyas at No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles Projected Winner: Marquette (95.85% win probability)

Marquette (95.85% win probability) Spread: Marquette (-12.5)

Marquette (-12.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner: Mississippi State (84.20% win probability)

Mississippi State (84.20% win probability) Spread: Mississippi State (-1.5)

Mississippi State (-1.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: ESPNU

Texas vs. Auburn

Matchup: No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Texas Longhorns

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Texas Longhorns Projected Winner: Auburn (60.55% win probability)

Auburn (60.55% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-11.5)

Auburn (-11.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: ESPN2

UCLA vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 UCLA Bruins

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 UCLA Bruins Projected Winner: UCLA (71.46% win probability)

UCLA (71.46% win probability) Spread: UCLA (-3.5)

UCLA (-3.5) Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: Peacock

San Jose State vs. Utah State

Matchup: No. 25 Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans

No. 25 Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans Projected Winner: Utah State (90.47% win probability)

Utah State (90.47% win probability) Spread: Utah State (-11.5)

Utah State (-11.5) Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: MW Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

