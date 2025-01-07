Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 7
There are 10 games on Tuesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 8 Florida squaring off against No. 1 Tennessee (at 7:00 PM ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.
With Tuesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the latest betting trends with our preview below.
West Virginia vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Projected Winner: Arizona (82.74% win probability)
- Spread: Arizona (-2.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Georgia vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Kentucky (58.24% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-2.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Duke vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (82.18% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-14.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: ESPN
Florida vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (54.18% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-1.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Iowa State vs. Utah
- Matchup: Utah Utes at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
- Projected Winner: Iowa State (86.33% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-17.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Marquette vs. Georgetown
- Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas at No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Projected Winner: Marquette (95.85% win probability)
- Spread: Marquette (-12.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Winner: Mississippi State (84.20% win probability)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-1.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Texas vs. Auburn
- Matchup: No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Winner: Auburn (60.55% win probability)
- Spread: Auburn (-11.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: ESPN2
UCLA vs. Michigan
- Matchup: No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 UCLA Bruins
- Projected Winner: UCLA (71.46% win probability)
- Spread: UCLA (-3.5)
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: Peacock
San Jose State vs. Utah State
- Matchup: No. 25 Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Utah State (90.47% win probability)
- Spread: Utah State (-11.5)
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: MW Network
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
