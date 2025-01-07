FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 7

There are 10 games on Tuesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 8 Florida squaring off against No. 1 Tennessee (at 7:00 PM ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.

With Tuesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the latest betting trends with our preview below.

West Virginia vs. Arizona

  • Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers
  • Projected Winner: Arizona (82.74% win probability)
  • Spread: Arizona (-2.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Georgia vs. Kentucky

  • Matchup: No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs
  • Projected Winner: Kentucky (58.24% win probability)
  • Spread: Kentucky (-2.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 8
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Duke vs. Pittsburgh

  • Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils
  • Projected Winner: Duke (82.18% win probability)
  • Spread: Duke (-14.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Florida vs. Tennessee

  • Matchup: No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Florida Gators
  • Projected Winner: Florida (54.18% win probability)
  • Spread: Florida (-1.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. Utah

  • Matchup: Utah Utes at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
  • Projected Winner: Iowa State (86.33% win probability)
  • Spread: Iowa State (-17.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Marquette vs. Georgetown

  • Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas at No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles
  • Projected Winner: Marquette (95.85% win probability)
  • Spread: Marquette (-12.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 8
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State

  • Matchup: No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Projected Winner: Mississippi State (84.20% win probability)
  • Spread: Mississippi State (-1.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 8
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

Texas vs. Auburn

  • Matchup: No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Texas Longhorns
  • Projected Winner: Auburn (60.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Auburn (-11.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

UCLA vs. Michigan

  • Matchup: No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 UCLA Bruins
  • Projected Winner: UCLA (71.46% win probability)
  • Spread: UCLA (-3.5)
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 8
  • TV Channel: Peacock

San Jose State vs. Utah State

  • Matchup: No. 25 Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans
  • Projected Winner: Utah State (90.47% win probability)
  • Spread: Utah State (-11.5)
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 8
  • TV Channel: MW Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

