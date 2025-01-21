Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 21

With 11 games on Tuesday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 14 Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Which teams do we project to come out on top? Review our picks and predictions below.

Here is the betting info to analyze prior to Tuesday in college basketball.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (75.22% win probability)

Alabama (75.22% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-11.5)

Alabama (-11.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: SEC Network

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (72.89% win probability)

Tennessee (72.89% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-7.5)

Tennessee (-7.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: ESPN2

UConn vs. Butler

Matchup: Butler Bulldogs at No. 19 UConn Huskies

Butler Bulldogs at No. 19 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (82.74% win probability)

UConn (82.74% win probability) Spread: UConn (-12.5)

UConn (-12.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Purdue vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (81.29% win probability)

Purdue (81.29% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-10.5)

Purdue (-10.5) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: Peacock

Iowa State vs. UCF

Matchup: UCF Knights at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

UCF Knights at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (91.83% win probability)

Iowa State (91.83% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-15.5)

Iowa State (-15.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: ESPN+

Seton Hall vs. Marquette

Matchup: No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates

No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates Projected Winner: Marquette (85.39% win probability)

Marquette (85.39% win probability) Spread: Marquette (-12.5)

Marquette (-12.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: Peacock

SMU vs. Louisville

Matchup: No. 25 Louisville Cardinals at SMU Mustangs

No. 25 Louisville Cardinals at SMU Mustangs Projected Winner: SMU (69.53% win probability)

SMU (69.53% win probability) Spread: SMU (-1.5)

SMU (-1.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: ACC Network

West Virginia vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Winner: West Virginia (78.36% win probability)

West Virginia (78.36% win probability) Spread: West Virginia (-7.5)

West Virginia (-7.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Texas vs. Missouri

Matchup: No. 22 Missouri Tigers at Texas Longhorns

No. 22 Missouri Tigers at Texas Longhorns Projected Winner: Texas (64.84% win probability)

Texas (64.84% win probability) Spread: Texas (-2.5)

Texas (-2.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: SEC Network

UCLA vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers at UCLA Bruins

No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers at UCLA Bruins Projected Winner: UCLA (57.38% win probability)

UCLA (57.38% win probability) Spread: UCLA (-3.5)

UCLA (-3.5) Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: Peacock

Oregon vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington Huskies at No. 15 Oregon Ducks

Washington Huskies at No. 15 Oregon Ducks Projected Winner: Oregon (88.87% win probability)

Oregon (88.87% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-12.5)

Oregon (-12.5) Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: BTN

