Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 21
With 11 games on Tuesday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 14 Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Which teams do we project to come out on top? Review our picks and predictions below.
Here is the betting info to analyze prior to Tuesday in college basketball.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner: Alabama (75.22% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-11.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (72.89% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-7.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: ESPN2
UConn vs. Butler
- Matchup: Butler Bulldogs at No. 19 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (82.74% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-12.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Purdue vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (81.29% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-10.5)
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: Peacock
Iowa State vs. UCF
- Matchup: UCF Knights at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
- Projected Winner: Iowa State (91.83% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-15.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Seton Hall vs. Marquette
- Matchup: No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates
- Projected Winner: Marquette (85.39% win probability)
- Spread: Marquette (-12.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: Peacock
SMU vs. Louisville
- Matchup: No. 25 Louisville Cardinals at SMU Mustangs
- Projected Winner: SMU (69.53% win probability)
- Spread: SMU (-1.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: ACC Network
West Virginia vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Projected Winner: West Virginia (78.36% win probability)
- Spread: West Virginia (-7.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Texas vs. Missouri
- Matchup: No. 22 Missouri Tigers at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Winner: Texas (64.84% win probability)
- Spread: Texas (-2.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network
UCLA vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers at UCLA Bruins
- Projected Winner: UCLA (57.38% win probability)
- Spread: UCLA (-3.5)
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: Peacock
Oregon vs. Washington
- Matchup: Washington Huskies at No. 15 Oregon Ducks
- Projected Winner: Oregon (88.87% win probability)
- Spread: Oregon (-12.5)
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: BTN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
