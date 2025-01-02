Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 2

With four games on Thursday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 9 Oregon and No. 22 Illinois at 10:00 PM ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Who do we project to come out on top? Check out our picks and predictions below.

Trying to gain an edge in college basketball? We analyze the betting odds for all the important matchups below.

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis

Matchup: No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Florida Atlantic Owls

No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Winner: Florida Atlantic (64.87% win probability)

Florida Atlantic (64.87% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-3.5)

Memphis (-3.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 3

January 3 TV Channel: ESPN2

Minnesota vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Winner: Purdue (69.08% win probability)

Purdue (69.08% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-5.5)

Purdue (-5.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 3

January 3 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Gonzaga vs. Portland

Matchup: Portland Pilots at No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Portland Pilots at No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (99.36% win probability)

Gonzaga (99.36% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-34.5)

Gonzaga (-34.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 3

January 3 TV Channel: ESPN+

Oregon vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 9 Oregon Ducks Projected Winner: Oregon (52.68% win probability)

Oregon (52.68% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-4.5)

Oregon (-4.5) Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: January 3

January 3 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

