Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 2

With four games on Thursday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 9 Oregon and No. 22 Illinois at 10:00 PM ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Who do we project to come out on top? Check out our picks and predictions below.

Trying to gain an edge in college basketball? We analyze the betting odds for all the important matchups below.

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis

  • Matchup: No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Florida Atlantic Owls
  • Projected Winner: Florida Atlantic (64.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-3.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Minnesota vs. Purdue

  • Matchup: No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (69.08% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-5.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Gonzaga vs. Portland

  • Matchup: Portland Pilots at No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Projected Winner: Gonzaga (99.36% win probability)
  • Spread: Gonzaga (-34.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Oregon vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 9 Oregon Ducks
  • Projected Winner: Oregon (52.68% win probability)
  • Spread: Oregon (-4.5)
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 3
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

