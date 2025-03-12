College Basketball D1 Teams With the Most Consecutive National Tournament Appearances

March has arrived, meaning the men's college basketball tournament is right around the corner.

With only 68 of the 364 Division-I college basketball teams getting selected for the tournament, doing so is no easy feat.

Doing so in consecutive seasons? Even more difficult.

But there are a select few college basketball teams who've made the tournament a yearly endeavor. These are, by and large, some of the top programs in the country.

Let's dive into the college basketball teams with the most consecutive tournament appearances.

College Basketball Teams With the Most Consecutive Tournament Appearances

Kansas (34*)

Technically, Kansas only has five consecutive tournament appearances ahead of 2025.

But they've played in the national tournament 34 straight seasons. This is because their 2018 semifinals run has been vacated.

But, for all intents and purposes, Kansas has made the most consecutive tournament appearances dating from 1990-2024.

Even if we stop counting with that 2018 season, the Jayhawks are still tied for the sixth-most consecutive tournament appearances. They've made each of the last 5 tournaments.

KU is likely to extend that total this season after finishing sixth in the Big 12. They finished the regular season 20-11.

Michigan State (26)

With Kansas' 2018 tournament appearance vacated, Michigan State currently holds the most consecutive tournament appearances.

The Spartans have made the tournament 26 years running dating back to 1998.

All 26 of those appearances have come with Tom Izzo patrolling the sidelines.

Michigan State is a near-lock to make the 2025 tournament. They won the Big Ten regular season title and sit at No. 7 in the AP Poll as of March 10th.

Gonzaga (25)

Gonzaga is right behind Michigan State with 25 consecutive tournament appearances. They've made the tournament every year since 1999.

Like MSU, the Bulldogs have done so with one man at the helm; head coach Mark Few. Notably, Few has coached Gonzaga for 25 years, meaning he's never missed the national tournament.

Gonzaga will extend their record to 26 years after taking down Saint Mary's in the WCC conference championship game.

After Gonzaga, the next-closest team has only made 9 consecutive tournaments. The list drops off from there, with a flurry of teams making 6 straight tournaments.

