Clippers vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 18

Clippers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and KTLA

The Golden State Warriors (10-2) are 4-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (7-7) on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and KTLA. The over/under is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Clippers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -4 224.5 -174 +146

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (50.3%)

Clippers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 9-3-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 8-6-0 this season.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times out of 14 chances this season.

Clippers games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 14 opportunities (35.7%).

Golden State has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in five games when playing at home, and it has covered six times in seven games when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Warriors go over the over/under 60% of the time (three of five games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 85.7% of games (six of seven).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results on the road (4-2-0) than at home (4-4-0).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have gone over three of eight times at home (37.5%), and two of six on the road (33.3%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).

Buddy Hield averages 17.7 points, 4.0 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 46.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 made treys per contest (sixth in NBA).

Draymond Green is averaging 9.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.5 boards.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 4.3 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 boards and 2.3 assists.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 20.6 points for the Clippers, plus 7.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

Per game, Ivica Zubac provides the Clippers 15.9 points, 12.1 boards and 2.2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 3.2 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 46.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.8 triples (sixth in NBA).

The Clippers receive 7.9 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Clippers receive 10.2 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.5 boards and 1.0 assists.

