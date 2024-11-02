Clippers vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 2

Clippers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and FDSOK

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-3) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-0) after losing three home games in a row. The Thunder are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The over/under is set at 220.5 in the matchup.

Clippers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -5.5 -110 -110 220.5 -110 -110 -220 +184

Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (55.7%)

Clippers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers have played five games, with three wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over twice this season.

Clippers games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 26.8 points, 6 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 19.2 points, 9 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 3.8 blocked shots (first in league).

Jalen Williams averages 18 points, 6.6 boards and 5.6 assists.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the field and 52.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, James Harden gets the Clippers 23.8 points, 8 boards and 11.6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Clippers are getting 19.2 points, 13.2 boards and 3 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

Per game, Norman Powell gives the Clippers 25.4 points, 3 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Clippers receive 11.8 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The Clippers are receiving 6.8 points, 5 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.