Clippers vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 1

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: ALT and FDSSC

The Denver Nuggets (10-7) are only 3-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (12-9) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Intuit Dome. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSC. The over/under is set at 222.5 for the matchup.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3 222.5 -154 +130

Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (52.7%)

Clippers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-9-1).

The Clippers have 14 wins against the spread in 21 games this year.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 11 times out of 21 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have gone over the total in seven of 21 opportunities (33.3%).

Against the spread, Denver has performed worse when playing at home, covering three times in nine home games, and four times in eight road games.

The Nuggets have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (77.8%) than away games (50%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .636 (7-4-0). Away, it is .700 (7-3-0).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have finished over less frequently at home (three of 11, 27.3%) than on the road (four of 10, 40%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 29.7 points, 13.1 boards and 10.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.8% from the floor and 53.4% from downtown (second in NBA), with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 18.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Christian Braun is averaging 16.2 points, 1.9 assists and 4.9 boards.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He is also draining 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.7 points, 12.6 boards and 2.3 assists. He is also sinking 62.2% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

Per game, Norman Powell gives the Clippers 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Clippers receive 10.3 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists.

The Clippers are getting 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

