Clippers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13

Clippers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (20-17) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (20-17) on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Intuit Dome as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on FDSSC and FDSSUN. The point total is set at 215.5 for the matchup.

Clippers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -5.5 215.5 -225 +188

Clippers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (56.1%)

Clippers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 21 times over 37 games with a set spread.

The Heat have 17 wins against the spread in 37 games this year.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 14 times this season.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 20 of 37 set point totals (54.1%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering 12 times in 18 home games, and nine times in 19 road games.

The Clippers have gone over the total more often at home, hitting the over in eight of 18 home matchups (44.4%). In road games, they have hit the over in six of 19 games (31.6%).

Miami has been better against the spread at home (8-8-1) than away (9-10-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Heat games have finished over 10 of 17 times at home (58.8%), and 10 of 20 away (50%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 21.4 points, 6 boards and 7.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 14.9 points, 12.5 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Norman Powell is averaging 23.7 points, 2.3 assists and 3.4 boards.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.5 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 3.5 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Heat.

The Heat are receiving 23.8 points, 5.6 boards and 5 assists per game from Tyler Herro.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 39.8% of his shots from the field and 29% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the field.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 2.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.