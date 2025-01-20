Clippers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Clippers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: CHSN and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (24-17) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (18-25) on Monday, January 20, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSC. The matchup's point total is 227.5.

Clippers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -5.5 227.5 -205 +172

Clippers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (70.1%)

Clippers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread in a matchup 25 times this season (25-15-1).

The Bulls are 19-22-2 against the spread this season.

Clippers games have gone over the total 15 times out of 43 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have eclipsed the over/under 21 times in 43 opportunities (48.8%).

When playing at home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (15-6-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (10-9-1).

The Clippers have gone over the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 21 home matchups (42.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in six of 20 games (30%).

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results away (9-10-1) than at home (10-12-1).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over less often at home (11 of 23, 47.8%) than on the road (10 of 20, 50%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.4 points, 5.8 boards and 8.1 assists, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Ivica Zubac averages 15 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 61.5% from the field (sixth in league).

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 3.5 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 44.6% from downtown (seventh in NBA), with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (10th in league).

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.3 boards.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.5 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 boards.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is also draining 55.8% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Zach LaVine gets the Bulls 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 4.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Bulls get 11.2 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 7.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Coby White averages 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per game.

The Bulls are getting 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

