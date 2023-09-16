Clemson vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Clemson Tigers taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Clemson vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Clemson: (-3000) | Florida Atlantic: (+1200)

Clemson: (-3000) | Florida Atlantic: (+1200) Spread: Clemson: -25.5 (-105) | Florida Atlantic: +25.5 (-115)

Clemson: -25.5 (-105) | Florida Atlantic: +25.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Clemson vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Clemson has no wins against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic has not won a game against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Clemson vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (95.6%)

Clemson vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

Florida Atlantic is an underdog by 25.5 points against Clemson. Florida Atlantic is -115 to cover the spread, and Clemson is -105.

Clemson vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

Clemson versus Florida Atlantic on September 16 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Clemson vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Clemson-Florida Atlantic, Clemson is the favorite at -3000, and Florida Atlantic is +1200.

Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

The average implied total for the Tigers last season was 33.9 points, 5.1 fewer points than their implied total of 39 points in Saturday's game.

Last year, Clemson totaled more than 39 points in a game five times.

The Owls' average implied point total last season (32.2 points) is 19.2 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (13 points).

Bet $5 on Tigers vs. Owls and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic analysis on FanDuel Research.