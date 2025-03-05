Clemson vs Boston College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

The Clemson Tigers (24-5, 16-2 ACC) aim to extend a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the Boston College Eagles (12-17, 4-14 ACC) on March 5, 2025.

Clemson vs. Boston College Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Clemson vs. Boston College Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Clemson win (88%)

Clemson vs. Boston College: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has compiled a 19-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston College has compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 13.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Clemson is 3-5 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Boston College racks up as a 13.5-point underdog.

At home, the Tigers own a worse record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (8-3-0).

The Eagles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .438 (7-9-0). Away, it is .333 (3-6-0).

Clemson has 14 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Boston College has beaten the spread eight times in 18 ACC games.

Clemson vs. Boston College: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has come away with 19 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -1250 or better.

Boston College has won six of the 21 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (28.6%).

The Eagles have played as a moneyline underdog of +740 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 92.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Clemson vs. Boston College Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson outscores opponents by 11.2 points per game (scoring 77.4 per game to rank 89th in college basketball while giving up 66.2 per contest to rank 34th in college basketball) and has a +325 scoring differential overall.

Chase Hunter's 16.3 points per game lead Clemson and are 162nd in the nation.

Boston College's -132 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.6 points per game (271st in college basketball) while allowing 75.1 per outing (275th in college basketball).

Boston College's leading scorer, Donald Hand Jr., is 162nd in the nation, scoring 16.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 167th in the nation at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 more than the 29.6 their opponents average.

Ian Schieffelin leads the Tigers with 9.5 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball play).

The 31.6 rebounds per game the Eagles accumulate rank 194th in the nation. Their opponents collect 32.2.

Hand tops the team with 6.2 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball).

Clemson puts up 102.8 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball), while allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball).

The Eagles' 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 288th in college basketball, and the 97.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 288th in college basketball.

