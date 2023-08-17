2023 Clemson Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Clemson Tigers are 4-2 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Clemson 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Duke September 4 L 28-7 Tigers (-12.5) 54.5 2 Charleston Southern September 9 W 66-17 - - 3 Florida Atlantic September 16 W 48-14 Tigers (-25.5) 51.5 4 Florida State September 23 L 31-24 Seminoles (-1.5) 55.5 5 @ Syracuse September 30 W 31-14 Tigers (-7) 52.5 6 Wake Forest October 7 W 17-12 Tigers (-20.5) 52.5 8 @ Miami (FL) October 21 - - - View Full Table

Clemson Last Game

The Tigers get ready for their next game following a 17-12 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in their most recent outing. In that game against the Demon Deacons, Cade Klubnik had 131 yards on 18-of-28 passing (64.3%) for the Tigers, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 48 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Will Shipley ran for 97 yards on 19 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for four yards. In the receiving game, Beaux Collins had 50 yards on five catches (10.0 per reception) in that game.

Clemson Betting Insights

Clemson is 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

