NCAAF

2023 Clemson Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Clemson Tigers are 4-2 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Clemson 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ DukeSeptember 4L 28-7Tigers (-12.5)54.5
2Charleston SouthernSeptember 9W 66-17--
3Florida AtlanticSeptember 16W 48-14Tigers (-25.5)51.5
4Florida StateSeptember 23L 31-24Seminoles (-1.5)55.5
5@ SyracuseSeptember 30W 31-14Tigers (-7)52.5
6Wake ForestOctober 7W 17-12Tigers (-20.5)52.5
8@ Miami (FL)October 21---
View Full Table

Clemson Last Game

The Tigers get ready for their next game following a 17-12 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in their most recent outing. In that game against the Demon Deacons, Cade Klubnik had 131 yards on 18-of-28 passing (64.3%) for the Tigers, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 48 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Will Shipley ran for 97 yards on 19 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for four yards. In the receiving game, Beaux Collins had 50 yards on five catches (10.0 per reception) in that game.

Clemson Betting Insights

  • Clemson is 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).
Find more in-depth analysis about Clemson on FanDuel Research!

