Cincinnati vs Arizona Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Arizona Wildcats (7-5, 1-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2, 0-1 Big 12) on January 4, 2025 at Fifth Third Arena.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Arizona Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati win (57.7%)

Cincinnati vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arizona has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have done a better job covering the spread on the road (2-2-0) than they have at home (3-4-0).

Last year, the Wildcats were 11-5-0 at home against the spread (.688 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

Cincinnati vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (80%) in those games.

This season, the Bearcats have come away with a win eight times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona is playing as the moneyline underdog in its first game this season.

The Wildcats have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +128 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cincinnati has a 60.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Cincinnati has a +227 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.9 points per game. It is putting up 78.4 points per game to rank 112th in college basketball and is giving up 59.5 per outing to rank ninth in college basketball.

Simas Lukosius' 14.0 points per game lead Cincinnati and rank 364th in the nation.

Arizona has a +206 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.1 points per game. It is putting up 85.9 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.8 per contest to rank 118th in college basketball.

Arizona's leading scorer, Caleb Love, is 135th in college basketball, putting up 16.7 points per game.

The Bearcats grab 36.1 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 26.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.2 boards per game.

Dillon Mitchell leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball play).

The Wildcats rank 11th in the nation at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 11.8 more than the 26.5 their opponents average.

Tobe Awaka averages 7.6 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

Cincinnati ranks 58th in college basketball with 103.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and eighth in college basketball defensively with 78.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats rank 45th in college basketball averaging 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 44th, allowing 83.8 points per 100 possessions.

