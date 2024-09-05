Christian Kirk Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Christian Kirk will be up against the team with last year's 15th-ranked passing defense, the Miami Dolphins (221.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

is Kirk worth considering for his next matchup against the Dolphins? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Kirk vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.05

8.05 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.87

60.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Kirk 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 93.3 fantasy points (7.8 per game), Kirk was 47th at his position (and 159th in the NFL).

Kirk picked up 13.0 fantasy points -- six catches, 90 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, which was his best game last season.

Kirk's 11.4 fantasy points in Week 3 against the Houston Texans -- four receptions, 54 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In what was his worst game of the season, Kirk finished with 0.9 fantasy points -- one reception, nine yards, on three targets. That was in Week 1 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Kirk accumulated 2.6 fantasy points -- one reception, 26 yards, on one target -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 13 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami gave up over 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

The Dolphins gave up at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Miami last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Dolphins last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Miami last season, seven players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Dolphins allowed a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Miami allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Dolphins allowed one player to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Miami allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

The Dolphins gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

