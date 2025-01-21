Chiefs' Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX Entering the AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs went 15-2 in the regular season to land the top seed in the AFC. They're looking to capture a third straight Super Bowl, and after winning two road games en route to last season's crown, the Chiefs won't have to leave Arrowhead until the Super Bowl this time around.

The Chiefs Super Bowl odds entering the Conference Championship Round are +210, the second-shortest odds in the NFL, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let's dig into the Chiefs' stats as well as some other betting odds.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +210 (2nd)

+210 (2nd) Odds to win the AFC: -126 (1st)

-126 (1st) Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +550 (1st)

Chiefs Statistical Breakdown

Regular-season schedule-adjusted stats via numberFire.

nERD: 4.35 (11th)

4.35 (11th) Overall Offensive Rank: 10th Rushing Offense: 10th Passing Offense: 12th

10th Overall Defensive Rank: 12th Rushing Defense: 12th Passing Defense: 18th

12th Against-the-Spread Record: 7-9-1

7-9-1 Point Differential: +59 (11th)

Kansas City Chiefs Analysis

It's been a weird year for Kansas City.

On one hand, they've lost just twice -- only once if you don't count a backup-filled Week 18 defeat. They also enter the postseason with a healthy Patrick Mahomes, and the AFC comes through Arrowhead.

On the other hand, Kansas City's numbers aren't all that impressive as they sit just 11th in point differential and rank outside the top nine in both offense and defense.

Is this a team with legit issues or does Kansas City have another gear they've yet to tap into this season? Well, after the Divisional Round, it's hard to say. KC beat the Houston Texans, 23-14, but were out-gained by 124 yards -- a performance that kind of sums up the Chiefs' season so far as they keep finding ways to win.

This week, the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. The Bills were the lone team to beat Kansas City's first-stringers this season, besting the Chiefs, 30-21, back on November 17th.

The Chiefs are a slim home favorite for Sunday's showdown.

