Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Chase Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Cleveland Browns -- whose rushing defense was ranked 21st in the NFL last year (129.7 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Brown for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Browns? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Chase Brown Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.16

68.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.24

22.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown 2024 Fantasy Performance

Brown was 12th at his position, and 34th overall, with 201.0 fantasy points (12.6 per game) last season.

In his best performance last year, Brown finished with 23.3 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 16 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 15 versus the Tennessee Titans.

In Week 9 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Brown posted 21.7 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), via this stat line: 27 carries, 120 yards; 5 receptions, 37 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 1 versus the New England Patriots -- Brown accumulated 2.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: 3 carries, 11 yards.

Brown accumulated 3.1 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 31 yards -- in Week 2 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, his second-worst performance of the season.

Browns Defensive Performance

Looking at last season, Cleveland did not let a QB total over 300 passing yards against them in a game.

Last season, the Browns allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Cleveland allowed two or more touchdown passes to 10 opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Browns gave up at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing quarterback last year.

Through the air, Cleveland gave up more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Browns allowed a touchdown reception to 25 players last season.

Against Cleveland last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Browns allowed just two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Cleveland last season, 17 players ran for at least one TD.

Four players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Browns last year.

