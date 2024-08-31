menu item
NFL

Chase Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Chase Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, the Cincinnati Bengals' Chase Brown was the 41st-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and last week he picked up 2.3 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Chase Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points39.527360
2024 Projected Fantasy Points141.19329

Chase Brown 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Brown put up a season-high 16.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 8 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Patriots2.3311033023

Chase Brown vs. Other Bengals Rushers

The Bengals called a pass on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Brown's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Chase Brown44179044.1
Zack Moss1837945394.3
Jake Browning27127394.7
Joe Burrow3188022.8

Want more data and analysis on Chase Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

