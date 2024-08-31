Chase Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2024 season, the Cincinnati Bengals' Chase Brown was the 41st-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and last week he picked up 2.3 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Chase Brown Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|39.5
|273
|60
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|141.1
|93
|29
Chase Brown 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 14 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Brown put up a season-high 16.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 8 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Patriots
|2.3
|3
|11
|0
|3
|3
|0
|23
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Chase Brown vs. Other Bengals Rushers
The Bengals called a pass on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Brown's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Chase Brown
|44
|179
|0
|4
|4.1
|Zack Moss
|183
|794
|5
|39
|4.3
|Jake Browning
|27
|127
|3
|9
|4.7
|Joe Burrow
|31
|88
|0
|2
|2.8
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Chase Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.