Chase Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, the Cincinnati Bengals' Chase Brown was the 41st-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and last week he picked up 2.3 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Chase Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 39.5 273 60 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 141.1 93 29

Chase Brown 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Brown put up a season-high 16.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 8 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Patriots 2.3 3 11 0 3 3 0 23

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Chase Brown vs. Other Bengals Rushers

The Bengals called a pass on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Brown's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chase Brown 44 179 0 4 4.1 Zack Moss 183 794 5 39 4.3 Jake Browning 27 127 3 9 4.7 Joe Burrow 31 88 0 2 2.8

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Chase Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.