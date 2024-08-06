2024 Charlotte Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

In 2024, the Charlotte 49ers have posted a record of 0-2. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Charlotte 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 James Madison Aug. 31 L 30-7 Dukes (-7) 47.5 2 @ North Carolina Sept. 7 L 38-20 Tar Heels (-21.5) 47.5 3 Gardner-Webb Sept. 14 - - - 4 @ Indiana Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Rice Sept. 28 - - - 6 East Carolina Oct. 5 - - - 8 @ Navy Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Charlotte Last Game

The 49ers were taken down by the North Carolina Tar Heels 38-20 in their last outing. Max Brown threw for 175 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions on 8-of-12 passing (66.7%) for the 49ers in that game versus the Tar Heels. In the running game, Hahsaun Wilson totaled 29 rushing yards on eight carries (3.6 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Jairus Mack had 118 yards on five catches (23.6 per reception) in that game.

Charlotte Betting Insights

Charlotte has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

The 49ers are the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.

