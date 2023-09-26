Chargers vs Raiders Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chargers vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (67.8%)

Chargers vs Raiders Point Spread

The Chargers are 6.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Chargers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -110 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Raiders Over/Under

An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Chargers-Raiders on October 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Chargers vs Raiders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Chargers-Raiders, Los Angeles is the favorite at -275, and Las Vegas is +225 playing on the road.

Chargers vs Raiders Betting Trends

Los Angeles hasn won once against the spread this year.

Two Chargers games (out of three) have hit the over this year.

The Raiders have won once against the spread this year.

Las Vegas has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

One Raiders game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

