Champions League Betting Picks for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid (4/30/24)

We're down to just four teams in the Champions League, and we've got two exciting ties coming up. We'll start with a matchup between two heavyweights. Real Madrid have won 14 Champions League trophies, while Bayern Munich have won 6.

Champions League Betting Picks for Tuesday 4/30/24

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

The first leg of this tie will take place at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. We can expect goals in this game. Both of these teams have attacking talent that most teams in Europe could only dream of and can score goals from multiple different positions.

Let's start with Bayern. Despite not winning the Bundesliga, they scored the most goals in that league -- and the most in Europe's big five leagues. They've scored seven more than second-placed Arsenal, who played three more games than them.

Bayern are not without their fair share of defensive mishaps. In the calendar year of 2024, they've allowed multiple goals to inferior teams like Augsburg, Darmstadt, Bochum, Heidenheim and Freiburg.

Real Madrid are not an inferior opponent. They've scored the most goals in La Liga this season, and they're in the top 10 in Europe's big five leagues.

I could see this game featuring a lot of goals. I don't mind even betting on Over 3.5 Goals (+166) if you feel like truly leaning into a shootout.

Player Prop

Rodrygo got the job done for us in the last round, and we'll try to count on him to do the same this round. He's no stranger to delivering in this stage of the tournament; his goals were crucial in sending Real Madrid to the final in 2022.

In La Liga this season, he averages 0.62 goals plus assists per 90 minutes. In this game where we expect goals, he certainly can be involved in one here.

Getting +150 odds is good enough for me to consider a wager on the Real Madrid striker.

