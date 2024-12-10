Champions League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 12/11/24

With a new format for the group stage, the UEFA Champions League is off and running for the 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for today's matches?

Today's Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Manchester City at Juventus (3 p.m. ET)

Manchester City have been a mess defensively of late, and that should help this game go over 2.5 goals.

Over their past nine games, City have allowed a total of 21 goals -- including giving up at least two goals in eight of the nine matches. The numbers are hard to believe. It's not some fluke, either. Of the eight matches in that span that FBRef has expected goals (xG) data for (all but the EFL Cup match at Spurs), City have allowed at least 2.0 xG in six of the eight games, including at least 1.0 xG in all eight.

City have been legitimately bad defensively, and it's not like all those matches have come against top sides, with City conceding two goals to Bournemouth, two to Palace and three to Feyenoord.

On top of that, City have still been good in attack. They've created at least 1.6 xG in 12 of their last 13 matches, with the lone exception coming at Liverpool. So, in short, City are giving up lots of chances while creating lots of chances. That's a good recipe for the over.

Juventus' defense is likely the main reason over 2.5 goals is plus money. Juve have allowed only four goals over their past eight matches. But in the Champions League, Juventus have kept a clean sheet just once in five tries and have permitted at least 1.0 xG in four of five matches.

Crvena Zvezda at AC Milan (3 p.m. ET)

AC Milan are big favorites over Crvena Zvezda. Milan are listed at -380 to win and -330 to go over 1.5 goals.

Given that, I am backing Tijjani Reijnders to score or assist on Wednesday.

Reijnders usually plays in a number-10 role for Milan, and that's exactly where WhoScored projects him to be deployed for this one. That puts Reijnders in an excellent spot to be very busy in a match in which Milan should dominate possession.

On the season, Reijnders has totaled three goals and two assists in 12 Serie A starts, with all three goals and one of the assists coming over his past four matches. He's been even better in the Champions League, bagging three goals across five UCL starts. On Wednesday, he could take more corners than usual with Christian Pulisic -- the team's main corner taker -- ruled out, and that could lead to an assist.

All in all, Milan should score multiple goals against Crvena Zvezda, and Reijnders' +135 goal-or-assist odds are pretty appealing.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.