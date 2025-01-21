Champions League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 1/22/24

The league phase of the UEFA Champions League is wrapping up for this season as this week is the seventh matchday of eight.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for today's matches?

Today's Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Inter at Sparta Prague (3 p.m. ET)

Inter Milan are big favorites Wednesday at Sparta Prague, with the Italian giants listed at -280 to win and -230 to score at least twice.

In a match where Inter should create plenty of chances, I like Lautaro Martinez to put two-plus shots on target.

Martinez has netted at least 20 goals in three straight Serie A campaigns, and he's having another quality season, scoring eight times through his first 18 league starts. He's been really busy over his last five outings, recording 11 shots on target in that span.

Sparta Prague have struggled mightily in the Champions League. Through six matches in the league phase, they've conceded 18 goals. They've been battered when they've faced top teams, giving up five goals to Manchester City and six to Atletico Madrid.

Inter are an elite side and should control this match while giving Martinez a few golden chances to put shots on goal.

Bayern Munich at Feyenoord (3 p.m. ET)

Bayern at Feyenoord is another lopsided UCL fixture for Wednesday. Bayern is a -270 moneyline favorite and is -320 to go over 1.5 goals.

That puts me on Jamal Musiala's goal-or-assist prop at these -145 odds.

Musiala is one of the best creative players in the world, and despite starting in only 12 Bundesliga matches this season, he's totaled nine goals and two assists. He's been excellent in the UCL, too, posting two goals and three assists through four starts.

Feyenoord's defense has been overwhelmed in the Champions League, conceding 15 times through six matches. In two matches against top-tier sides, Feyenoord allowed four goals to Leverkusen and three to Man City.

With Bayern likely to dominate possession and create loads of chances, Musiala's goal-or-assist odds are appealing at -145.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any soccer match happening January 21st through 22nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.