Champions League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 10/1/24

With a new format for the group stage, the UEFA Champions League is off and running for the 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the Champions League soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Tuesday's matches?

Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Young Boys at Barcelona (3 p.m. ET)

The stage is set for Barcelona to have a field day Tuesday at home versus Young Boys.

For starters, Barca are just a much better side, which is why they're -1200 to win.

In addition to that, this is a very important game for Barcelona after the Catalan side lost their Matchday 1 UCL fixture at Monaco. To that point, Barca rested several key players over the weekend in La Liga action, so they should be ready to come out of the gates on fire against Young Boys.

Young Boys got rolled, 3-0, by Aston Villa in their opening UCL match of the campaign, and they were at home for that one.

Barcelona should dominate possession in this matchup, and while I don't mind Barcelona over 3.5 goals at +114, I prefer to take Barca to score at least twice in the opening 45 minutes.

PSG at Arsenal (3 p.m. ET)

Arsenal are in the midst of a draining stretch of games, and that should benefit PSG in Tuesday's headline clash at the Emirates.

The Premier League schedule makers were hard on Arsenal, with the Gunners already going away to Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester City so far in league play. This past weekend, Arsenal had what looked like an easier home date with Leicester, but it ended up being a stressful match as the Gunners needed two late goals to win by a 4-2 score. Arsenal have had that Leicester match and their crazy 10-man second half at Man City in the past 10 days, so they've got to be a little gassed.

On top of that, PSG are playing well. Luis Enrique's squad is unbeaten this season, winning six of their seven matches across all competitions. They've been especially potent going forward, recording at least 1.6 expected goals (xG) in every match -- per FBRef's xG model -- including at least 2.1 xG in six of seven outings. They should be able to create chances versus the Gunners' elite D.

Manchester City at Slovan Bratislava (3 p.m. ET)

The loss of Rodri is a big blow for Manchester City, but it shouldn't matter much in this game at Slovan Bratislava as City are -1900 moneyline favorites.

Across the Champions League and EPL, City have won just once over their past four fixtures. This is a perfect get-right spot as they'll likely overwhelm Slovan Bratislava.

In a match where Man City figure to have a ton of the ball and are a whopping -132 to go over 3.5 goals, Silva is an enticing bet in the goal-or-assist market. He's recorded 17 shot-creating actions over his past four starts, and he's also registered four shots over his past three games.

Silva will likely be heavily involved once more, and if City score at least three or four, there's a good chance Silva is involved with one of them. Just make sure he's in the starting lineup.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager on any soccer match happening October 1st or October 2nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.