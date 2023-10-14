Central Michigan vs Akron Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Central Michigan Chippewas will take on the Akron Zips in college football action on Saturday.

Central Michigan vs Akron Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Central Michigan: (-450) | Akron: (+340)

Central Michigan: (-450) | Akron: (+340) Spread: Central Michigan: -9.5 (-115) | Akron: +9.5 (-105)

Central Michigan: -9.5 (-115) | Akron: +9.5 (-105) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Central Michigan vs Akron Betting Trends

Central Michigan has won twice against the spread this season.

Central Michigan is winless ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Central Michigan has played six games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Akron has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Akron has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Two Akron games (of five) have gone over the point total this season.

Central Michigan vs Akron Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chippewas win (77.4%)

Central Michigan vs Akron Point Spread

Akron is a 9.5-point underdog against Central Michigan. Akron is -105 to cover the spread, and Central Michigan is -115.

Central Michigan vs Akron Over/Under

A total of 43.5 points has been set for the Central Michigan-Akron matchup on October 14, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Central Michigan vs Akron Moneyline

The Central Michigan vs Akron moneyline has Central Michigan as a -450 favorite, while Akron is a +340 underdog.

Central Michigan vs. Akron Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Central Michigan 23.7 93 34 121 48.5 5 6 Akron 16.5 125 29.5 97 49.1 3 6

