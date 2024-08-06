menu item
NCAAF

2024 Central Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2024 Central Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Central Michigan Chippewas' 2024 record is 1-1. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Central Michigan 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Central Connecticut StateAug. 29W 66-10--
2@ Florida InternationalSept. 7L 52-16Chippewas (-3.5)51.5
3@ IllinoisSept. 14-Fighting Illini (-19.5)50.5
4Ball StateSept. 21---
5San Diego StateSept. 28---
7OhioOct. 12---
8@ Eastern MichiganOct. 19---
Central Michigan Last Game

The Chippewas matched up with the Florida International Panthers in their most recent outing, losing 52-16. Joey Labas had 151 yards on 20-of-39 passing (51.3%) for the Chippewas in that matchup against the Panthers, with two touchdowns and five picks. In the running game, Myles Bailey totaled 54 rushing yards on eight carries (6.8 yards per carry). He also had two catches for 11 yards. In the receiving game, Chris Parker had 55 yards on three catches (18.3 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Central Michigan Betting Insights

  • Central Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
