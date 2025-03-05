Cent. Conn. St. vs Le Moyne Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament

The top-seeded Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (23-6, 14-2 NEC) are squaring off against the No. 8 seed Le Moyne Dolphins (9-22, 4-12 NEC) in the NEC tournament on Wednesday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium, at 7 p.m. ET airing on NEC Front Row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Le Moyne Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Location: New Britain, Connecticut

New Britain, Connecticut Arena: William H. Detrick Gymnasium

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Le Moyne Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cent. Conn. St. win (89.6%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Cent. Conn. St.-Le Moyne spread (Cent. Conn. St. -13.5) or over/under (144.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Le Moyne: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cent. Conn. St. is 19-7-0 ATS this season.

Le Moyne has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Cent. Conn. St. covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Le Moyne covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (33.3%).

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 10 games when playing at home, and they've covered 12 times in 15 games on the road.

The Dolphins' winning percentage against the spread at home is .273 (3-8-0). Away, it is .375 (6-10-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Cent. Conn. St. is 11-4-0 this year.

Le Moyne has six wins against the spread in 15 NEC games this season.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Le Moyne: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cent. Conn. St. has come away with 18 wins in the 20 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have played as a favorite of -1587 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Le Moyne has won 21.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-15).

The Dolphins have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +820 or longer without earning a win.

Cent. Conn. St. has an implied victory probability of 94.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Le Moyne Head-to-Head Comparison

Cent. Conn. St. is outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game with a +280 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.7 points per game (217th in college basketball) and gives up 63.0 per outing (11th in college basketball).

Jordan Jones' team-leading 14.4 points per game ranks 323rd in the country.

Le Moyne puts up 74.3 points per game (174th in college basketball) while giving up 80.0 per outing (346th in college basketball). It has a -176 scoring differential and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

AJ Dancier's 15.1 points per game leads Le Moyne and ranks 255th in the nation.

The Blue Devils are 124th in college basketball at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 more than the 28.6 their opponents average.

Abdul Momoh averages 6.0 rebounds per game (ranking 320th in college basketball) to lead the Blue Devils.

The Dolphins pull down 30.3 rebounds per game (284th in college basketball) while allowing 32.9 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.6 boards per game.

Dwayne Koroma tops the Dolphins with 7.2 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball).

Cent. Conn. St. averages 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (105th in college basketball), and gives up 85.6 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball).

The Dolphins average 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (208th in college basketball), and allow 101.8 points per 100 possessions (350th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!