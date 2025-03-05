Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-BOS

The Portland Trail Blazers (28-34) are big, 10.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (43-18) at TD Garden on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET on KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-BOS. The over/under is 224 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -10.5 224 -461 +360

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (84.6%)

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 27 times over 61 games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers are 36-25-1 against the spread this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 27 times out of 62 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over on 31 of 62 set point totals (50%).

At home, Boston has a worse record against the spread (12-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-15-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Celtics hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 16 times in 30 opportunities this season (53.3%). On the road, they have hit the over 11 times in 31 opportunities (35.5%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (18-12-0). On the road, it is .562 (18-13-1).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over 17 of 30 times at home (56.7%), and 14 of 32 away (43.8%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 assists and 6 boards.

Derrick White averages 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.8 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 19 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Deni Avdija averages 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is also making 46% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Toumani Camara averages 10.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Scoot Henderson averages 12.5 points, 3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is sinking 43% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.