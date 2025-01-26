Celtics vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Celtics vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (32-14) are favored by 6.5 points against the Houston Rockets (30-14) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on SCHN and NBCS-BOS. The over/under is 221.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6.5 221.5 -275 +225

Celtics vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (66.5%)

Celtics vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 19 times over 46 games with a set spread.

The Rockets are 26-17-1 against the spread this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 20 times out of 44 chances this season.

The Rockets have hit the over 54.5% of the time this year (24 of 44 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has fared worse at home, covering eight times in 23 home games, and 11 times in 23 road games.

The Celtics have hit the over on the over/under in 13 of 23 home games (56.5%), compared to seven of 23 road games (30.4%).

Against the spread, Houston has had better results away (14-8-0) than at home (12-9-1).

Rockets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (10 times out of 22) than away (14 of 22) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 27.1 points, 9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Jaylen Brown averages 23 points, 6 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 32% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White averages 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 37% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Rockets.

Per game, Jalen Green gets the Rockets 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He is making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

The Rockets are receiving 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Amen Thompson.

The Rockets are getting 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

