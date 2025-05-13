Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (20-21) vs. Washington Nationals (17-25)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and MASN

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-215) | WSH: (+180)

ATL: (-215) | WSH: (+180) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-108) | WSH: +1.5 (-111)

ATL: -1.5 (-108) | WSH: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 1-3, 3.42 ERA vs Michael Soroka (Nationals) - 0-2, 7.20 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Michael Soroka (0-2, 7.20 ERA). When Schwellenbach starts, his team is 2-5-0 against the spread this season. Schwellenbach's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Soroka has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals failed to cover in both chances. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Soroka starts this season -- they lost both.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (69.8%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Braves, Washington is the underdog at +180, and Atlanta is -215 playing at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Nationals are -111 to cover, and the Braves are -108.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Nationals on May 13, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Atlanta has won four of seven games when listed as at least -215 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 40 opportunities.

In 40 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 18-22-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 30 total times this season. They've gone 14-16 in those games.

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Nationals have played in 40 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-19-0).

The Nationals have gone 21-19-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is batting .224 with six doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .354 while slugging .408.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Olson has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.428) this season, fueled by 35 hits. He's batting .271 while slugging .450.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 54th, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 48 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .467.

Riley heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double and two walks.

Ozzie Albies is batting .207 with a .264 OBP and 15 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a team-high OBP (.371) and slugging percentage (.540), and paces the Nationals in hits (44, while batting .273).

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 13th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks while batting .304. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .236 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Keibert Ruiz has five doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .299.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

5/12/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2024: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/24/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/23/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/9/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/6/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

