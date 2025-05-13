Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (24-18) vs. Miami Marlins (15-25)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSFL

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-260) | MIA: (+215)

CHC: (-260) | MIA: (+215) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-126) | MIA: +1.5 (+105)

CHC: -1.5 (-126) | MIA: +1.5 (+105) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 3-3, 4.95 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 0-2, 3.50 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Ben Brown (3-3, 4.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Valente Bellozo (0-2, 3.50 ERA). Brown's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Brown's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have gone 1-3-0 ATS in Bellozo's four starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Bellozo's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (69.7%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Marlins, Chicago is the favorite at -260, and Miami is +215 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are -126 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being +105.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

Cubs versus Marlins, on May 13, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (70%) in those games.

Chicago has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -260.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 40 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 21-19-0 in 40 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 32.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-23).

Miami is 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 40 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-15-0).

The Marlins have a 20-20-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with 44 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .537. He's batting .268.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 58th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks, while slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average is 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 113th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .510 this season.

Ian Happ is batting .269 with a .364 OBP and 19 RBI for Chicago this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated 38 hits with a .368 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both statistics. He's batting .288 and slugging .492.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards' .290 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 72nd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Eric Wagaman has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.

Liam Hicks is batting .257 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head

5/12/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/25/2024: 7-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/24/2024: 14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/23/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/20/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/19/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/7/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/6/2023: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!