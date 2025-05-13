Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13
The Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.
Cubs vs Marlins Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (24-18) vs. Miami Marlins (15-25)
- Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and FDSFL
Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-260) | MIA: (+215)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-126) | MIA: +1.5 (+105)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 3-3, 4.95 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 0-2, 3.50 ERA
The Cubs will give the ball to Ben Brown (3-3, 4.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Valente Bellozo (0-2, 3.50 ERA). Brown's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Brown's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have gone 1-3-0 ATS in Bellozo's four starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Bellozo's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.
Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (69.7%)
Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Marlins, Chicago is the favorite at -260, and Miami is +215 playing on the road.
Cubs vs Marlins Spread
- The Cubs are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are -126 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being +105.
Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under
- Cubs versus Marlins, on May 13, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (70%) in those games.
- Chicago has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -260.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 40 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cubs have an against the spread record of 21-19-0 in 40 games with a line this season.
- The Marlins have won 32.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-23).
- Miami is 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.
- The Marlins have played in 40 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-15-0).
- The Marlins have a 20-20-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with 44 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .537. He's batting .268.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is 58th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 15th in slugging.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks, while slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .302.
- His batting average is 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 113th, and his slugging percentage 16th.
- Seiya Suzuki has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .510 this season.
- Ian Happ is batting .269 with a .364 OBP and 19 RBI for Chicago this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Kyle Stowers has accumulated 38 hits with a .368 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both statistics. He's batting .288 and slugging .492.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 28th in slugging.
- Xavier Edwards' .290 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .337.
- He is currently 72nd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Eric Wagaman has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.
- Liam Hicks is batting .257 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head
- 5/12/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 8/25/2024: 7-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/24/2024: 14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/23/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/21/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/20/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/19/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/7/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/6/2023: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
