Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 13

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Quinn Priester exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Valente Bellozo (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Michael Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 5 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers

Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres

Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians

Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +140) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 5.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers