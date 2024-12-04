Celtics vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 4

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSDET

The Boston Celtics (17-4) are heavily favored (by 14 points) to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (9-14) on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 220.5 points.

Celtics vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14 220.5 -952 +640

Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (89.8%)

Celtics vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread nine times over 21 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Pistons are 10-11-2 this season.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 10 times out of 23 chances this season.

Pistons games this year have gone over the total in 10 of 23 opportunities (43.5%).

In home games, Boston owns a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-5-1).

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under in six of 10 home games (60%), compared to four of 11 road games (36.4%).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (6-5-1) than at home (4-6-1).

Pistons games have finished above the over/under 45.5% of the time at home (five of 11), and 41.7% of the time away (five of 12).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 28.4 points, 8.6 boards and 5.6 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 4 made treys per contest (fifth in NBA).

Derrick White averages 18.4 points, 4.8 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 made treys per game (eighth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 25 points, 6.4 boards and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 3.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 made treys (ninth in league).

Jrue Holiday averages 11.7 points, 4.2 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 7.1 boards and 8.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Pistons are receiving 18 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Jaden Ivey.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 7 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is draining 70.4% of his shots from the field.

Malik Beasley averages 15.3 points, 3 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.