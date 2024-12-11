Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, and NBA TV

The Boston Celtics (19-5) play the Detroit Pistons (10-15) as heavy, 14-point favorites on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.

Celtics vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14 229.5 -1000 +660

Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (87.5%)

Celtics vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Celtics have registered a 9-14-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have played 25 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total 12 times out of 25 chances this season.

Pistons games this season have hit the over on 12 of 25 set point totals (48%).

When playing at home, Boston owns a worse record against the spread (4-9-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-5-1).

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in eight of 13 home matchups (61.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in four of 11 games (36.4%).

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .364 (4-6-1). On the road, it is .571 (8-5-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Pistons' games have finished above the over/under at home (45.5%, five of 11) than away (50%, seven of 14).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 28.2 points, 8.9 boards and 5.7 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown averages 25 points, 6 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 34% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.6 points, 4 assists and 4.2 boards.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.9 points for the Pistons, plus 7.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists.

Jaden Ivey averages 17.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is also making 44.5% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Tobias Harris averages 14.1 points, 6.9 boards and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Malik Beasley gives the Pistons 16 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0 blocks.

Jalen Duren averages 8.9 points, 8.9 boards and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 68% of his shots from the floor.

