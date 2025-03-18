Celtics vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (23-45) are heavy underdogs (-14) as they look to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (49-19) on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and YES. The over/under is set at 218.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14 218.5 -820 +570

Celtics vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (86.2%)

Celtics vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 31 times this season (31-36-1).

The Nets are 34-31-3 against the spread this year.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 31 times.

Nets games this season have hit the over 44.1% of the time (30 out of 68 games with a set point total).

Boston owns a worse record against the spread in home games (15-20-0) than it does on the road (16-16-1).

The Celtics have hit the over on the over/under in 19 of 35 home games (54.3%), compared to 12 of 33 road games (36.4%).

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread on the road (20-14-1) than at home (14-17-2) this year.

Nets games have finished above the over/under 45.5% of the time at home (15 of 33), and 42.9% of the time on the road (15 of 35).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 27.1 points, 8.7 boards and 5.9 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with 3.6 made treys per game (fourth in NBA).

Derrick White averages 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with 3.5 made treys per game (fifth in NBA).

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 boards.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 19.1 points, 6.6 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 19.1 points for the Nets, plus 4.3 boards and 3.2 assists.

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 10.2 points, 7.4 boards and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocks (ninth in NBA).

The Nets get 12.8 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.8 boards and 5.2 assists.

Keon Johnson's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 37.8% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Nets get 9.2 points per game from Jalen Wilson, plus 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

