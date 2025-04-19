Celtics vs. Magic NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 20

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC

The Boston Celtics are heavy 13.5-point favorites for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on Sunday, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The point total is 206 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -13.5 206 -1000 +660

Celtics vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (74.1%)

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Celtics have gone 39-42-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 41-41-0 this year.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 37 times.

Magic games this season have gone over the point total 42.7% of the time (35 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 21 of 41 home matchups (51.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in 16 of 41 games (39%).

This season, Orlando is 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-22-0 ATS (.463).

Magic games have gone above the over/under less often at home (16 times out of 41) than away (19 of 41) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 boards and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 16.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.8 assists.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.2 points, 4.5 assists and 5.8 boards.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 boards and 3.9 assists.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 24.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Paolo Banchero averages 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is also draining 45.2% of his shots from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

The Magic receive 9.1 points per game from Wendell Carter Jr., plus 7.2 boards and 2 assists.

Anthony Black averages 9.4 points, 2.9 boards and 3.1 assists. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Goga Bitadze gets the Magic 7.2 points, 6.6 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks (eighth in league).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.