Celtics vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Friday, January 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (27-10) will look to Jayson Tatum (fourth in the league scoring 28.1 points per game) when they attempt to hold off De'Aaron Fox (sixth in the NBA with 26.7 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (18-19) on Friday, January 10, 2025 at TD Garden. The Celtics are 10.5-point home favorites in the matchup, which tips off at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Celtics vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -10.5 230.5 -549 +410

Celtics vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (75.1%)

Celtics vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 16 times this season (16-20-1).

The Kings are 14-22-1 against the spread this season.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 16 times this season.

Kings games this season have eclipsed the over/under 54.1% of the time (20 out of 37 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Boston sports a worse record against the spread (7-12-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (9-8-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Celtics hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 11 times in 19 opportunities this season (57.9%). In away games, they have hit the over five times in 18 opportunities (27.8%).

Sacramento has been better against the spread away (7-8-0) than at home (7-14-1) this season.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.5%, 12 of 22) than away (53.3%, eight of 15).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum averages 28.1 points, 9.2 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 46.3% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 made treys per game (fourth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Derrick White is averaging 17.1 points, 4.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.2 points, 4 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 13.8 boards and 6.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 59.2% of his shots from the floor (eighth in NBA) and 44.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Kings are getting 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Fox.

The Kings receive 20.8 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 3.8 boards and 3.8 assists.

The Kings are receiving 17 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Malik Monk.

The Kings are receiving 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Keegan Murray.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.