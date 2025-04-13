Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (19-62) are heavy underdogs (-12) as they try to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they square off against the Boston Celtics (60-21) on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at TD Garden. The game airs at 1 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is 212.5.

Celtics vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -12 212.5 -901 +610

Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (88.9%)

Celtics vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Celtics are 39-41-1 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have 35 wins against the spread in 81 games this season.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 37 times this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the point total 33 times in 81 opportunities (40.7%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in away games (21-19-1) than it has at home (18-22-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Celtics hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 21 times in 40 opportunities this season (52.5%). On the road, they have hit the over 16 times in 41 opportunities (39%).

This year, Charlotte is 18-20-3 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). Away, it is 17-21-2 ATS (.425).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have gone over less often at home (13 of 41, 31.7%) than away (20 of 40, 50%).

Celtics Leaders

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Luke Kornet is averaging 6 points, 1.6 assists and 5.3 boards.

Sam Hauser is averaging 8.4 points, 3.2 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Neemias Queta is averaging 5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Torrey Craig is averaging 4.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 47.4% of his shots from the field.

Moussa Diabate averages 5.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He is also draining 60.1% of his shots from the field.

Nick Smith averages 9.9 points, 2.1 boards and 2.4 assists. He is draining 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Hornets get 5.9 points per game from Tidjane Salaun, plus 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Per game, Seth Curry provides the Hornets 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.