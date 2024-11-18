Celtics vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 19

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (11-3) are favored by 4 points when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-0) in a matchup between the top two teams in the Eastern at TD Garden on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -4 230.5 -172 +144

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (73.6%)

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Celtics are 7-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have played 15 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under seven times out of 15 chances this season.

Cavaliers games this season have gone over the total in 10 of 15 opportunities (66.7%).

When playing at home, Boston has a worse record against the spread (2-4-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-2-1).

Looking at point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total four times in six opportunities this season (66.7%). In road games, they have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

Cleveland has been better against the spread at home (7-1-0) than on the road (4-3-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have gone over six of eight times at home (75%), and four of seven on the road (57.1%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 29.7 points, 7.9 boards and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 4.2 made 3-pointers (fourth in NBA).

Derrick White is averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 7.1 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 43% from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 15.5 points, 2.6 boards and 2.8 assists.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.8 points, 4 assists and 3.9 boards.

Cavaliers Leaders

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He is also sinking 52.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples.

The Cavaliers are getting 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Donovan Mitchell.

The Cavaliers receive 14.5 points per game from Jarrett Allen, plus 10.9 boards and 1.7 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 18.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is draining 57.1% of his shots from the field.

Caris LeVert's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 2.9 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is making 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

