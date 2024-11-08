Cavaliers vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSOH

Two streaking teams hit the court when the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-0) host the Golden State Warriors (7-1) on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Cavaliers are 4-point favorites and put their nine-game win streak on the line against the Warriors, winners of five straight. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -4 -110 -110 229.5 -108 -112 -184 +154

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (59.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 8-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over six times out of eight chances.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in five of eight opportunities (62.5%).

Cleveland owns a better record against the spread at home (4-0-0) than it does in away games (4-1-0).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total more often at home, hitting the over in three of four home matchups (75%). On the road, they have hit the over in three of five games (60%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen averages 15.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the floor.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3 rebounds.

Darius Garland averages 19.8 points, 1.9 boards and 6.8 assists, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 46.9% from downtown, with 3.3 made treys per contest.

Ty Jerome is averaging 9.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Buddy Hield provides the Warriors 21.1 points, 4.5 boards and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Stephen Curry gets the Warriors 21.2 points, 5.2 boards and 7 assists. He also averages 2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Draymond Green gets the Warriors 8.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Per game, Jonathan Kuminga gives the Warriors 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Kevon Looney gives the Warriors 5.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

