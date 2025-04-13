Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (49-32) hit the road in Central Division action against the Cleveland Cavaliers (64-17) on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET. The Pacers are 4-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -4 227.5 -178 +150

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (77.3%)

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 36 times over 81 games with a set spread.

The Cavaliers have played 81 games, with 47 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 43 times this season.

Cavaliers games this season have gone over the total in 49 of 81 opportunities (60.5%).

Indiana has a better record against the spread when playing at home (19-21-1) than it does in road games (17-22-1).

The Pacers have exceeded the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 22 of 41 home matchups (53.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in 21 of 40 games (52.5%).

Cleveland has been better against the spread on the road (24-16-1) than at home (23-16-1) this season.

Cavaliers games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (24 times out of 40) than on the road (25 of 41) this season.

Pacers Leaders

Myles Turner is averaging 15.6 points, 6.6 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 2 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Obi Toppin is averaging 10.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Andrew Nembhard averages 10.2 points, 3.4 boards and 5 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor.

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley averages 18.5 points for the Cavaliers, plus 9.3 boards and 3.2 assists.

Per game, Darius Garland provides the Cavaliers 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Jarrett Allen gets the Cavaliers 13.6 points, 9.9 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

The Cavaliers get 9.4 points per game from Max Strus, plus 4.3 boards and 3.2 assists.

Per game, Dean Wade gets the Cavaliers 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.