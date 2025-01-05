Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (7-26) are heavy, 15-point underdogs as they try to stop a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-4) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on FDSOH and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -15 221.5 -1205 +750

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (88.7%)

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a game 25 times this season (25-9-0).

The Hornets have 15 wins against the spread in 33 games this season.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 22 times out of 33 chances.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in 12 of 33 opportunities (36.4%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has performed better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 18 home games, and 11 times in 16 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 12 times in 18 opportunities this season (66.7%). In away games, they have hit the over 10 times in 16 opportunities (62.5%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (8-7-0) than at home (7-9-2).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (five times out of 18) than on the road (seven of 15) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.4 points, 4.4 boards and 4.7 assists.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 57.5% from the field (ninth in NBA) and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.6 points, 10.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

Ty Jerome averages 10.1 points, 2.2 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 30.1 points, 5.3 boards and 7.5 assists. He is also draining 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 4.5 triples per game.

Per game, Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Miles Bridges averages 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Per game, Cody Martin provides the Hornets 8.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Josh Green's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

