Cavaliers vs. Heat NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 20

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage:

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off to start the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Cavaliers are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites in the contest, which airs on Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -12.5 214.5 -699 +500

Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.6%)

Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 47-33-2 against the spread this season.

The Heat have played 82 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 50 times.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 44 of 82 set point totals (53.7%).

Cleveland sports a worse record against the spread at home (23-17-1) than it does in road games (24-16-1).

At home, the Cavaliers go over the over/under 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (25 of 41 contests).

This season, Miami is 21-19-1 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-22-2 ATS (.415).

In terms of the over/under, Heat games have gone over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than on the road (19 of 41, 46.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points, 5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Darius Garland is averaging 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 17 points, 1.4 assists and 4 boards.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 trey.

The Heat are getting 23.9 points, 5.2 boards and 5.5 assists per game from Tyler Herro.

Andrew Wiggins averages 18 points, 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 44.8% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Heat get 9.3 points per game from Kel'el Ware, plus 7.4 boards and 0.9 assists.

Per game, Davion Mitchell gets the Heat 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

